Jacqueline Fernandez starrer “Mrs Serial Killer” official trailer out ; Watch Here

The trailer of Netflix’s Mrs. Serial Killer starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Mohit Raina, Manoj Bajpayee is out and follows the journey of a wife who is out to prove her husband’s innocence.

Directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan, the film drops on the streaming service on 1 May 2020.

The trailer opens with Jacqueline going to murder a girl, played by debutante Zayne Marie Khan. The clip goes on to show Mohit Raina as a police officer investigating the kidnapping and murder of six girls, for which Manoj Bajpayee is arrested. Jacqueline plays Manoj’s wife who sets out to prove him innocent, by committing a crime exactly like the serial killer.