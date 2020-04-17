Kashmir militants killed in Kishtwar district

One militant was killed by Jammu and Kashmir Police in the hilly Kishtwar. The militant Basharat Hussain was killed after breif firing. He along with Ashiq Hussain had attacked a police party with axes which lead to killing a Special Police Officer and injuring four days ago. Later, both the militants had fled along with the weapons of the SPOs.

Both the militants belonged to Tander village in Kishtwar’s Dachhan area and of them, Ashiq, was released from jail 20 days following his bail in an abduction and rape case registered at Dachhan police station.

A police spokesperson said that police parties rushed to the area gace a chase to militants through jungles and mountainous terrain. They were reinforced with additional police parties and local army unit, he said, adding that contact was established sometimes back and exchange of fire started. The operation is in progress.