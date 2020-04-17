Sensex, Nifty rallies up in the initial trading hours

Domestic benchmark Sensex rallied over 1,100 points in opening trade on Friday tracking strong gains in index heavyweights HDFC twins, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and TCS amid positive cues from global markets.

Investor sentiment is also buoyed in anticipation of more measures from the Reserve Bank of India to revive the economy.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to address the media at 10 am amidst the steep fall in the rupee and the continuing volatility in other segments of the financial market.

After hitting a high of 31,711.70, the 30-share index was trading 1,036.74 points or 3.39 per cent higher at 31,639.35.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty was quoting 291 points, or 3.24 per cent, up at 9,283.80.

TCS was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging up to 7 per cent. The country’s largest software exporter reported a marginal dip in March quarter net at Rs 8,049 crore on Thursday.

The company reported a 5.1 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 39,946 crore for the reporting quarter, while the same for the full year FY20 was up 7.1 per cent to Rs 1.57 lakh crore.

Other gainers included Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, PowerGrid and IndusInd Bank.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.94 per cent to USD 28.36 per barrel.

The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 437, while the number of cases in the country climbed to 13,387.

Global tally of the infections has crossed 21 lakh, with over 1.44 lakh deaths.