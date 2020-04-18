3 CRPF jawan martyred in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir

3 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were martyred and one was injured in an attack by terrorists on Saturday in in Baramulla district Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second attack against the security forces in two consecutive days.

The attack took place on the F/179 Battalion at a checkpoint near Ahad Bab crossing in Sopore of north Kashmir. Terrorists opened fire on a joint party of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Noorbagh near Ahad Bab’s crossing.

The martyred CRPF jawans were identified as Head Constable/GD Rajeev Sharma (42yrs, a resident of Bihar’s Vaishali), 2. Constable/GD CB Bhakare (38 Yrs, a resident of Maharashtra’s Buldhana) and 3. Constable/GD Parmar Stayapal Singh (28Yrs, a resident of Gujarat’s Sabarkantha).

The personnel who have been injured are–1. Constable/Driver Javid Ahmed Amin and 2. Head Constable/GD Biswajit Ghosh.

Earlier on April 17, one CRPF jawan was martyred in an attack by militants n a joint camp of the CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police in Pulwama district.