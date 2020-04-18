Chief of Tablighi Jamaat died of Covid-19

Maulana Suhaib Rumi, the chief of Faisalabad Tablighi Jamaat in Pakistan died of coronavirus. He was aged 69. Maulana Suhaib Rumi was the head of the Faisalabad chapter of Tablighi Jamaat in Pakistan.

He has attended the Tablighi gathering in Lahore’s Raiwaind last month. Five members of his family, including two grandchildren, are also infected with the coronavirus.

Till now around 1100 Tablighi Jamaat members have been tested positive for coronavirus in the Punjab province in Pakistan. Pakistan has over 7,480 cases of Covid-19 with at least 143 deaths.

Tablighi Jamaat members have emerged as the prime suspects among potential coronavirus carriers, not just in Pakistan but in India, Malaysia and Brunei.