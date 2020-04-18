“Covid-19 pandemic is a huge challenge, but also an opportunity”,says Rahul Gandhi

Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 14,000 people in India and killed at least 480, is “a huge challenge but also an opportunity”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today.

In a tweet this morning, he called for “innovative solutions” by using the country’s “huge pool” of experts. “The #Covid19 pandemic is a huge challenge but it is also an opportunity. We need to mobilise our huge pool of scientists, engineers & data experts to work on innovative solutions needed during the crisis (sic),” the 49-year-old Congress MP wrote.

The #Covid19 pandemic is a huge challenge but it is also an opportunity. We need to mobilise our huge pool of scientists, engineers & data experts to work on innovative solutions needed during the crisis. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 18, 2020

His latest tweet comes two days after he said that a nationwide lockdown would only pause the deadly coronavirus, but not defeat it. “In no way does a lockdown defeat the virus. It helps only to stop the virus for a short while. The only way to do this is to increase testing,” the MP from Kerala’s Wayanad said, addressing the media through a video app.