David Warner dancing to ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ with his daughter during lockdown : Watch Video

Cricketer David Warner on Saturday shared a TikTok video with his daughter dancing on Katrina Kaif’s hit dance number Sheila Ki Jawani. Taking to Instagram, Warner shared a video where he can be seen grooving with his daughter to the hit song from the film Tees Maar Khan.

The cricketer captioned the post, “somebody help us please!!”

The video got more than 5,44,000 ‘likes’ on Instagram with fans comparing them to the Bollywood actor. A fan wrote, “OML …SO CUTTEEE. .. u both did better than katrina.” Another commented, “Hahaha..u only got like a step or two right!! More practice needed mate.” One more fan wrote, “Haha. That was awesome. You know you would get an honorary Indian citizenship if you applied right? That’s how much people love you here.”

As all the sporting action has been suspended due to the COVID-19, cricketers are enjoying their time with family and trying out various things to keep themselves active and happy.