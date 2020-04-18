Mani Ratnam to make a Bollywood film again

Veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam has confirmed that he is all set to direct a Bollywood film again. He in an Instagram chat session has revealed this.

“There is a possibility. However, it has to happen organically, just like me making another socio-political film or me directing Suhasini. If it happens, it happens”, the six-time National award winner said. He refused to divulge further details about the film.

Mani Ratnam has made acclaimed films in Hindi as well, like ‘Dil Se’, ‘Yuva’, ‘Guru’, ‘Ravan’ etc.

Mani Ratnam also confirmed that Ponniyin Selvan will be made in two parts. The film stars a plethora of stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Prabhu, Kishore, Rahman, Lal, Ashwin Kakumanu and many others.

‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is originally based on a historical Tamil novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy.