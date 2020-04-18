Entertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsFashionLife Style

Your senses will be blown after seeing these pictures of Ileana D’Cruz: See pics

Apr 18, 2020, 10:58 pm IST

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz is all set to fire the social media. The actress has shared some of her hot and bold pictures on her Instagram handle to entertain her fans and followers who were locked in their homes due to Covid-19.

Ok. Excuse me while I strut off to get a tan????? #tb

Ileana D’Cruz has shared of her photo in a white bikini. The picture has been taken during one of her holidays in Fiji and Ileana looks just gorgeous in it.

But there’s a buffet behind you ????? #tb

“Throwback to wearing flowers in my super short hair, having perennially bare feet, and no pants. #islandgirl #beachbum #nopantsarethebestpants”, she captioned the post.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘The Big Bull’.

