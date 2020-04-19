Covid-19: Another emirate in UAE bans movement of workers to other emirates

Ras Al Khaimah has banned movement of workers to other emirates in UAE. The ban was imposed as a precautionary and preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. The ban was announced by Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, general manager, Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority.

As per the authority, workers may only be transported within the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Each bus must have workers only up to maximum 50 per cent of its capacity.

“All companies have been instructed to make their workers strictly adhere to physical distancing. Workers need to maintain a distance of at least 2 metres when getting on and off the bus. All workers should wear face masks and follow all preventive measures to ensure their safety and protect themselves against Covid-19”, said Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi.

Similar measures have been announced by Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah as well.