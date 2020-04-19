Covid-19 Updates: 1088 new cases of coronavirus reported in Saudi Arabia

Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the data of Covid-19 in the country. As per the data 1088 confirmed cases of coronavirus has been reported in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The total number of Covid-19 cases has been rised to 9,362 in Saudi Arabia. 69 people were recovered on Sunday. Till now the number of recoveries had reached at 1,398.

As per the data of Ministry of Health, most cases were seen in Makkah (251), followed by Jeddah (210), Dammam (194), and Madinah (177). New cases were recorded in a total of 21 cities, the ministry said.

5 People had lost their lives in Saudi Arabia on Sunday due to the pandemic. The death toll has reached 97 in the country.