Disha Patani is breaking internet with her dance: See video

Bollywood actress Disha Patani cares much for her fans followers on social media. The actress makes sure that her fans and followers get a glimpse of her every day life. So she shares every glimpse of her life on her social media handle.
Now recently, the actress has shared a video of her dancing to hit song ‘Yonce’. Dressed in a casual outfit, Disha dances like no one’s watching to the track .
“Beyonce. Choreography – Brian. #quarantinelife,” she captioned the video.
On the work front, Disha’s next film is ‘Radhe’ opposite superstar Salman Khan. She also has ‘KTina’ and ‘Ek Villain 2’ in her kitty.
