‘Only a heartless government will stand by and do nothing’: P.Chidambaram slams union government

Veteran Congress leader and former union minister P. Chidambaram has launched a a scathing attack on the union government. The former union minister accused that the union government is ‘heartless’. He accused that the union government has done nothing for the poor in the country during lockdown. He took his criticism to his social media handle.

“There is overwhelming evidence that more and more people have run out of cash and are forced to stand in lines to collect free cooked food. Only a heartless government will stand by and do nothing,” Chidambaram tweeted.

“Why cannot government save them from hunger AND protect their dignity by transferring cash to every poor family? Why can’t government distribute, free of cost, a small part of the 77 million tonnes of grain with FCI to families who need the grain to feed themselves?’, he raised two questions.

“These two questions are both economic and moral questions. @narendramodi and @nsitharaman have failed to answer both questions, as the nation watches helplessly,” Chidambaram said in another tweet.

The tweets come nearly a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus . The initial 21-day lockdown, which was scheduled to end on April 14, was extended till May 3.