‘Pillow Challenge’: South-Indian actress shares photo of her draped with pillow: See pics

The coronavirus pandemic has locked most people at indoors. This has created stress and for some it has aroused creativity. So people are creating new challenges on social media and all these are going viral.

Now a new challenge has grabbed the attention of netizens. It is ‘pillow challenge’. Young actress Payal Rajput has released a series of photographs in which she has posed the “Pillow Challenge” .

Payal Rajput’s “Pillow Challenge” is quite simple as she has draped herself only with an yellow pillow tied with a band around her waist. “Pillow ootd?? Quaranqueen & make it fashion ?????? Because I’m bored on the house & I’m in the house bored ?? #pilowchallenge”, she captioned the photo.

The Pillow Challenge originated in the West where actresses including Halle Berry posted their versions on Instagram and has now over 2 lakh posts.

Payal Rajput made her South Indian cinema debut with ‘RDX 100’ starring Karthikeya. She is also the female lead in the Tamil film ‘Angel’ starring Udayanidhi Stalin and directed by K.S. Adhiyaman.