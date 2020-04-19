Salman Khan shares teaser of his song ‘Pyaar Karona’ for Covid-19 awareness: See it here

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared a teaser of a song sung by him. The actor shared the teaser of the single ‘Pyaar Karona’ to spread the awareness about Covid-19 among people.

Salman will share his song ‘Pyaar Karona’ on Monday on his own YouTube channel. Salman Khan made the announcement on social media on Sunday.

“So I’m posting from my handle to let you know that tmmrw on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It’s ours! Song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it. #PyaarKaronaOutTomorrow,” Salman Khan captioned the video.

The teaser video shows Salman originating from the darkness in a black shirt. He does a namaste and then a salaam. The words to his song go, ‘Pyaar karo na, aetihaat karo na (spread love, stay cautious).’