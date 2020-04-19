‘Who is best Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?’: Former English footballer David Beckham gives his answer

Former captain of England’s national football team and David Beckham has answered to the question ‘who is best Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?’. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder has revelaed that he consider Lionel Messi higher than Cristiano Ronaldo.

” Messi is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him. He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest”, said the English footballer.

Beckham recalled his last match against Barcelona in the quarterfinal of the 2013 Champions League. PSG were ahead at one stage at Camp Nou when Messi came on as a substitute. Eventually, Pedro scored and Barca went through on the away goals rule.

“We were leading before Messi came in, and once he came in, Barcelona scored,” Beckham said.