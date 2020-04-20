DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

2 People including a women dies after drinking sanitiser

Apr 20, 2020, 09:56 pm IST

Two people including a woman has died after drinking sanitiser. Five others were fell ill after drinking it. The tragic incident took place in Dharwad district in Karnataka on late Sunday.

Basvaraj Venkappa Kurvinakoppa aged 45  has died at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubli after drinking sanitiser. He is said to be a chronic alcoholic. He  and others drank sanitiser as  alcohol was  not available due to  lockdown.

Earlier his elder sister Jambakka Kattimani aged 47  had also died after drinking the sanitiser. As per police  13 other people in Gambyapur village are believed to have drunk the sanitiser for its alleged ‘alcohol content.’

 

