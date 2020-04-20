2 People including a women dies after drinking sanitiser

Two people including a woman has died after drinking sanitiser. Five others were fell ill after drinking it. The tragic incident took place in Dharwad district in Karnataka on late Sunday.

Basvaraj Venkappa Kurvinakoppa aged 45 has died at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubli after drinking sanitiser. He is said to be a chronic alcoholic. He and others drank sanitiser as alcohol was not available due to lockdown.

Earlier his elder sister Jambakka Kattimani aged 47 had also died after drinking the sanitiser. As per police 13 other people in Gambyapur village are believed to have drunk the sanitiser for its alleged ‘alcohol content.’