Absconding Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad releases new audio clip

Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, the absconding leader of Tablighi Jamaat has released a new audio clip for his followers. In the audio clip the absconding leader has urged his followers to cooperate with the authorities. This was reported by Times Now News and OpIndia.

Maulana Saad now wanted by Delhi police has asked his followers to cooperate with the administration and health officials during quarantine and Coronavirus testing.

“It is important to get treated after contracting a disease. Take care of your neighbours. Ensure that none sleeps hungry. Help others as per your capacity. If we exhibit brotherhood and treat others humanely, then, our creator Allah will have mercy upon us”, said Saad in the audio clip.

Saad was responsible for organizing the religious congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz which was attended by more than 3400 jamaatis. On March 31, the Delhi police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Maulana Saad under the Epidemics Act 1897 for allowing religious congregation.

The Delhi Police had sent two notices to Maulana Saad under Section 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Saad, a resident of Zakir Nagar is allegedly hiding on the outskirts of Delhi at a supporter’s house.