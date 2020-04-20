Actor Sanjay Dutt’s family stranded in Dubai amid COVID-19 lockdown

Sanjay Dutt, who has been sharing videos and urging citizens of India to stay indoors and healthy amid coronavirus pandemic, has revealed that his family Maanayata Dutt and kids Iqra and Shahraan are stationed in Dubai amid nationwide lockdown.

He recently revealed that his family was already in Dubai when the lockdown was announced. He said that he has spent most of life his in lockdown but back then and even now, he misses his family a lot. He said that they are his everything.

Sanjay Dutt further said that thanks to the technology, he can see his family multiple times a day. He reflected on how times like these can teach you about the fragility of life and the value of the moments you spent with your loved ones. He said that we should count our blessings and never take anything for granted. Sanjay Dutt said that even though his family is safe, as a father and a husband, he still worries about them.