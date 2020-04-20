J&K : Policeman shot dead by militants

A personnel of the Jammu & Kashmir Police was shot dead by militants on Sunday. The insurgent attack was reported in Anantnag locality of South Kashmir, late in the night. According to the preliminary reports, the deceased has been identified as Manzoor Ahmed. The fatal assault on him marks the second militant activity in the restive southern part of the frontier union territory.

Ahmed was posted at the Munshi police station in Larnoo locality. The militants reportedly attacked him at his house in Hilar area of Anantnag. He was rushed to the nearest medical facility in a critical situation, and shortly declared dead.