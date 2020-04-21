30 Tablighi Jamaat members including University Professor and foreigners arrested by state police for hiding travel history

Uttar Pradesh police has arrested 30 Tablighi Jamaat members including a professor of Allahabad University (AU) and 16 foreigners from Prayagraj for hiding their travel history and violating travel norms.

Seven people from Indonesia, nine from Thailand and one each form Kerala and Bengal were arrested. Caretakers of Abdullah mosque in Shahganj and Hera masjid in Kareli have also been arrested. All those arrested were first quarantined earlier and then arrested after their quarantined period ended.

On 31st March, 7 Indonesian nationals along with two others were caught living illegally in a mosque at Katju road in Shahganj. Similarly, 11 Jamaatis including 9 Thailand nationals were found living in a mosque at Kareli in Hera mosque. They had all attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event. A case was registered against them all and they were put on quarantine.

Shahid Mohammed a professor of AU, along with others had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi and even made arrangements for the stay of other Jamaatis in Prayagraj.But they hide their travel history.

Shahid Mohammed has been arrested sections 269 (acting negligently and likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code and section of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. An FIR had also been registered against him at Shivkuti police station against him.