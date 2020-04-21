Coronavirus : “Poor is dying of starvation, Govt is making sanitisers”,says Rahul Gandhi

With 1,331 cases in 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 18,658 by Tuesday. Abd, the country’s Covid-19 death toll neared 600, according to data compiled by Worldometer. Maharashtra recorded 472 new cases and 9 more deaths.

When will poor of the country wake up? you are dying of starvation and they are manufacturing sanitizers from your share of grains to clean hands of the rich, tweeted Rahul Gandhi in Hindi.