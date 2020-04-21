‘India is heaven for for Muslims’, claims union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the union minister for Minority Affairs has rejected the allegations of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) about ‘Islamophobia’ in India and claimed that India is a heaven for Muslims.

“We are doing our job with conviction. The prime minister whenever he speaks, he talks about the rights and welfare of 130 crore Indians. If somebody cannot see this, then it is their problem. India’s Muslims, its minorities, all its sections, are prosperous and those people trying to vitiate this atmosphere of prosperity, they cannot be friends of Indian Muslims,” said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. The union minister also said that for Indians and India “secularism and harmony” is not a “political fashion”, but a “perfect passion”.

He was referring to the allegations raised by OIC. Earlier, OIC has expressed concern over alleged incidents of “Islamophobia” in India. OIC has asked the union government to take “urgent steps” to protect the rights of its minority Muslim community and stop the incidents of “Islamophobia” in the country.