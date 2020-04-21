Indian Ambassador issues an important warning to Indian expats living in UAE

Pavan Kapoor, the Indian Ambassador in UAE has issued an important warning to all Indian expats living in UAE. In the message the Indian envoy has asked the Indians living in UAE to refrain from hate speech and discriminatory behaviour.

“India and the UAE share the value of non-discrimination on many grounds. Discrimination is against our moral fabric and the rule of law. Indian nationals in the UAE should always remember this,” Kapoor tweeted. The Indian ambassador also shared the tweet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the hate speech.

India and UAE share the value of non-discrimination on any grounds. Discrimination is against our moral fabric and the Rule of law. Indian nationals in the UAE should always remember this. https://t.co/8Ui6L9EKpc — Amb Pavan Kapoor (@AmbKapoor) April 20, 2020

“Covid-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together”, the tweet of Prime Minister reads.

From last few days, it has been reported that some of Indian expats living in UAE are sharing and spreading hate speech against Muslims. Social media posts accusing Muslims for spreading Covid-19 has been shared by many Indian expats.

Earlier,Emirati businesswoman and philanthropist Sheikha Hend Al Qassimi reiterated her call to expats against Islamophobic messages.

“I knew India, the country of Gandhi, a country which suffered enough. The whole world is on its nerves with Covid-19, but the hate should stop. Namaste,” Al Qassimi said as she shared tweets by Modi and Kapoor.

Anyone that is openly racist and discriminatory in the UAE will be fined and made to leave. An example; pic.twitter.com/nJW7XS5xGx — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) April 15, 2020

Sheikha Hend also warned that the UAE law applies on nationals and non-nationals in terms of hate speech. Earlier she had shared hateful messages made by an Indian expat and warned that “anyone that is openly racist and discriminatory in the UAE will be fined and made to leave”.

The ruling family is friends with Indians, but as a royal your rudeness is not welcome. All employees are paid to work, no one comes for free. You make your bread and butter from this land which you scorn and your ridicule will not go unnoticed. — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) April 15, 2020

Earlier, Indian expat working as chief accountant in Dubai was fired by his company for allegedly sharing Islamophobic posts on Facebook. Also an Indian chef at a Dubai restaurant lost his job for making an online threat to rape a Delhi-based law student over her views on the Citizen Amendment Act of India .