Kim Jong Un not gravely ill, says report

Amid the speculations of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s health condition, reports from North Korea say that its leader is not gravely ill. The reports also say that Kim had undergone a cardiovascular procedure.

Kim was receiving treatment after undergoing the procedure, a South Korean media report said late on Monday, amid speculation over Kim’s health following his absence from a key anniversary event this month.

The reports about Kim’s health are not true, two South Korean government sources said. The presidential Blue House said there are no unusual signs coming from the North.

Daily NK, a Seoul-based speciality website, cited unidentified sources inside the isolated state saying Kim is recovering at a villa in the Mount Kumgang resort county of Hyangsan on the east coast after undergoing the cardiovascular procedure at a hospital on April 12.

CNN reported that Kim was in “grave danger”.

An authoritative U.S. source familiar with internal U.S. government reporting on North Korea questioned the CNN report that Kim is seriously ill, even though he has been out of the public eye for an extended period.

There has been speculation over Kim’s health after he was absent from an event marking the anniversary of the birthday of its founding father and Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, on April 15.