Norah Fatehi moves her body to the trending super bowl challenge. See the video here

Ever since the iconic performances of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in the Super Bowl event, Tik Tok stars are trying to recreate the moves. With bollywood celebrities taking up the challenge, Bollywood diva Norah Fatehi has not stepped back from it. The gracious and amazing dancer posted a video of herself, dancing to the tunes of JLO’s song.

In her debut TikTok post, which she also shared on Instagram, Nora Fatehi brought on the saas with her gorgeous dance moves. Dressed in black by wearing a cropped t-shirt and trackpants with white sneakers from Adidas, Nora instantly set goals for everyone to chase the quarantine blues by dancing away.