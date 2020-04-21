Saudi Arabia announces decision in Ramadan prayers in two Holy Mosques

Saudi Arabia has announced the extension of the suspension of praying in the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan. The decision was announced on Monday by Abdul Rahman Al Sudeis, Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques’ Affairs.

Although daily and the nightly Taraweeh prayers will be held in the two Holy Mosques, worshippers will not be allowed. The decision was made as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Abdul Rahman Al Sudeis has also informed that the ritual of Itikaf or going into seclusion in Ramadan will also be suspended in the Holy Mosque in Mecca and in the Prophet Mohammad Mosque in Ramadan. Parcels of iftar meals in Ramadan will be distributed in Mecca and Medina during Ramadan after a decision was taken to halt serving iftar in the two holy mosques in an effort to contain the virus.

Till now 10,484 coronavirus cases including 103 deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia.