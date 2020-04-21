This Telugu superstar to reprise Prithviraj’s role in ‘Lucifer’ remake

It has been earlier confirmed that the Malayalam blockbuster ‘Lucifer’ will be remade in Telugu. The Telugu remake right of the Mohanlal starrer was bagged by Ram Charan. And his father and Telugu super star Chiranjeevi is reprising the role done by Mohanlal in Telugu.

The Telugu remake is directed by Sujeeth of ‘Saaho’ fame. Now the latest buzz is that Allu Arjun will be reprising the role played by Prithviraj in Malayalam.

Prithviraj portrayed a character named Zayed Masood, who is the go-to-man of Mohanlal’s character Stephen Nedumbally aka Qureshi Abram. The makers of the Telugu version has not confirmed it. If Allu Arjun is not doing the role then it will be done by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan.

‘Lucifer’ written by Murali Gopy and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran was a big scale political-thriller. Along with Mohanlal, the film had the presence of other stars like Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Nyla Usha and Prithviraj. ‘Lucifer’ is conceived as a trilogy and the second part ‘Empuraan’ is planned to go on floors next year.