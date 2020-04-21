‘Union government is cleaning the hands of rich using the rice of the poor’: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hit out at union government

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has hit out union government’s decision to make hand sanitiser using rice.

“After all, when will India’s poor wake up? You are dying of hunger and they are busy cleaning the hands of the rich by making sanitisers from your portion of rice,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

He was referring the reports that the union government has decided to use the excess rice in FCI godowns to make hand sanitisers. He said while the poor are dying of hunger, the government was allowing rice to be used for making sanitisers.

The government on Monday approved that surplus rice available with Food Corporation of India (FCI) can be converted into ethanol in order to manufacture alcohol-based hand sanitisers and also for blending with petrol. The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Biofuel Coordination Committee (NBCC).