WhatsApp increases group calling limits

Popular social media messaging platform WhatsApp owned Facebook has increased its group calling limits. The new group calling limits were introduced in WhatsApp’s Android and iOS based apps. The new group calling limit is applicable to both, the voice calls and the video calls made using the app.

At present, a group couldn’t have more than four participants. But from now, on the iOS-based app of WhatsApp this limit is being increased to eight participants. If there are more than eight participants in a group, WhatsApp will ask users, which participants they want to connect to. However, if there are less than eight participants, the app will connect to all the participants at once. To call people in a group, all users need to do is open the group and tap on the call button.

On WhatsApp’s Android based app the group calling limit is increased to five participants. Rest of the functionality remains the same as that of the iOS-based app.

While iPhone users can download iOS beta version 2.20.50.25 iOS from TestFlight, Android smartphone users can download WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.20.132 from Google Play to use the new functionality.