284 Tablighi Jamaat members from Nizamuddin Markaz still missing in Kerala: Video

Around 284 Tablighi Jamaat members who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi is still missing in Kerala. This was reported by India Today and OPIndia. The police and health authorities in Kerala still can not find them as they had switched off their mobile phones.

Around 1311 people had attended the programme held at New Delhi which has turned out to be the hotspot of Covid-19. In this 518 has returned to Kerala. hey had been soon identified and all of them was put under home quarantine. Incidentally, only six of them have tested positive.

Another 509 suspected Tablighi Jamaat attendees who had attended the Markaz are out of Kerala and are currently based in other states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Their details have been passed on to the home authorities of those states.

On March 29, IB director Arvind Kumar had informed state DGPs to trace the movement of the Tablighi workers in their area, ascertain their contacts and medically screen all of them.But still now the police in the state can not find out 284 people.

“Every contact they make could spread the infection further and it could lead to an explosive community spread across the state,” India Today reported quoting a senior police official.