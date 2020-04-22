Covid-19 Updates: 483 New cases reported in UAE

483 new confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in UAE on Wednesday. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

As per the data of the ministry the total number of coronavirus patients has rised to 8238. 103 patients have fully recovered from Covid-19 and the total number of recoveries has reached at 1,546.

Six new deaths of Covid-19 patients were also reported on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 52. In the last 24 hours, 31,807 new coronavirus tests were conducted across the country .