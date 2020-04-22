Disney+ Hotstar announced the release date of ‘Hundred’: Watch the trailer

The popular digital streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar has announced the release date of “Hundred”. The series will be released on April 25.

The series has Bollywood actress and former Miss World Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru in the lead. This is the digital debut of Bollywood actress Lara Dutta. Lara plays ACP Saumya Shukla.

The eight-episode comedy-action series set in the backdrop of Mumbai, narrates the misadventures of two contrasting women . The show has been directed by filmmakers Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir.

The show also stars Karan Wahi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parmeet Sethi, Rohini Hattangidi, Arun Nalawde and Makarand Deshpande.