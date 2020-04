Tokyo Electric Power Co of Japan (Tokyo Electric Power Co- TEPCO) has warned of a tsunami again in the country.

On Wednesday, Tapco assessed the government report, stating that the country may again face a dangerous tsunami that will also have an impact at the Fukushima Nuclear Station. The station was greatly affected by the 2011 severe earthquake and tsunami, which Tapco is trying to clean up the site of its Fukushima Daiichi plant.