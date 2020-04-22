Keralite in UAE wins 1 million US dollar in Dubai Duty Free draw

A Keralite living in Dubai, UAE has won 1 million US dollar in Dubai Duty Free Raffle.Paraparambil George Varghese, A keralite living in Dubai has won US dollar 1 million winner in Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire in Series 328 with ticket number 1017.

The draw was held at Dubai Duty Free Head Office in Ramool. Today’s draw was conducted – using social distancing and standard protective measures- by Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi and Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice President – Corporate Services.

Three other winners were announced in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Promotion.

Mike McKinney, a British national based in Singapore won a Bentley Benteyga V8 (Onyx Black) in Series 1750 with ticket number 1888. Darren Stanhope, another British national based in Dubai won a Moto Guzzi V7 Special ABS (Nero Onice) in Series 404 with ticket number 0179. Ravichandran Ramaswamy, an Indian national based in Dubai won an Aprilla Tuono RR (Grigio Magny) in Series 405 with ticket number 0496.