Nobody wants to do business with this category of people’: UAE princess warns Indian expats

Eminent philanthropist and Emirati businesswoman Sheikha Hend Al Qassimi has warned that those people who are found racist and discriminatory have no place in UAE. In an interview given to a daily in UAE the princess has confirmed her stand.

Earlier, Princess Hend Al Qassimi, a member of the royal family of United Arab Emirates, called out a series of “Islamophobic posts” on Twitter by a user named Saurabh Upadhyay. Upadhyay, who has since deleted his Twitter account, targeted Muslims over the Tablighi Jamaat incident that many people have said resulted in the rise of COVID-19 cases in India.

Anyone that is openly racist and discriminatory in the UAE will be fined and made to leave. An example; pic.twitter.com/nJW7XS5xGx — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) April 15, 2020

“When I first reacted to the tweet, I didn’t really know what Tablighi Jamaat was. I am sorry, but I grew up with Indians and they don’t talk like this . When I saw the tweet, what I said was what any Emirati would – that this hatred is not welcome”, Princess Hend Al Qassimi said in an interview given to Khaleej Times.

The ruling family is friends with Indians, but as a royal your rudeness is not welcome. All employees are paid to work, no one comes for free. You make your bread and butter from this land which you scorn and your ridicule will not go unnoticed. — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) April 15, 2020

“Unfortunately they are (real). They even put the name of their companies. Nobody denies that we (Emiratis) depend on Indians, but trust me, nobody wants to do business with this category of people”, Sheikha added.

Hate speech is the beginning of genocide. Gandhi once said: “An eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind.” Let us learn from the bloody history we have now documented and in pictures and film. Understand that death begets death & love begets love. Prosperity starts with peace. — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) April 16, 2020

“There is obviously hypocrisy in … many religions. Al Qaeda promises 72 virgins and heaven, but they don’t go out themselves, but send young idiots”, princess said in the interview.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Ambassador in UAE has also issued a warning to all Indian expats living in UAE to abstain from these kind of activities.