Prime Minister to talk about Covid-19 situation in India on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nation on Sunday through his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’.It is expected that the PM will focus on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The national broadcaster, All India Radio (AIR) has informed that the programme is scheduled for 11 am on April 26.

Sunday’s broadcast will originate from AIR Delhi and be relayed by all AIR stations, AIR FM channels, local radio stations and all five community radio stations.

The regional versions of Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast by non-Hindi capital AIR stations immediately after the closing announcement from AIR Delhi on the completion of the original broadcast. These will be relayed by all AIR stations, including local radio stations in regional languages.

A special aspect of the broadcast is that it is visually adapted by Doordarshan and private TV news channels.