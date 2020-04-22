Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in gains. The Jio-Facebook deal has supported the upward rally of the Indian share market.

NSE Nifty settled at 9,187.30, up 205.85 points or 2.29%. BSE Sensex closed trading at 31,379.55, up 742.84 points or 2.42%.

In NSE, sectoral indices like Auto, Media and FMCG were gained. While Pharma, Metal and Realty losers.

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries Limited, Asian paints, Hathway, TV18 broadcast , Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Hero MotoCorp and ZEE.

The top losers were ONGC, ICICI Bank, J&K Bank, S H Kelkar, Powergrid, L&T, HDFC and Hindalco.