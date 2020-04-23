Coronavirus Lockdown : “Modi Govt must provide food, livelihood to needy”,says Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the priority of the government should be to provide food and livelihood to the destitute in this crisis.

“Those earning their daily living are falling prey to starvation due to the COVID-19 lockdown. No problem can be solved with anger and hatred. In this crisis, it should be the priority of the government to provide food and livelihood to our destitute brothers and sisters,” he said on Twitter.

Gandhi attached a news report claiming that the UN has stated that cases of starvation can rise during the coronavirus pandemic.