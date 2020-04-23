Ramadan to begin in Kerala from Friday

The Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan will begin from April 24, 2020, in Karnataka and Kerala as the moon has been sighted in the states, news agency ANI reports. It was first seen in Kappad in Kerala’s Kozhikode and then in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karntaka.

Month of Ramzan to be observed from tomorrow in Kerala. The moon was sighted at Kappad in Kozhikode. — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

With the sighting of moon, the month-long holy month of Ramzan begins. Ramzan or Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds great significance for the Muslim community across the globe. During this holy month, Muslims observe fast marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.