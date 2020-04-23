Sensex, Nifty opens at high points

Domestic benchmark Sensex opened over 250 points higher tracking gains in banking, energy and IT stocks amid positive cues from global markets.

After hitting a high of 31,646.45, the 30-share index was trading 123.31 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 31,502.86.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 30.40 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 9,217.70.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging up to 3 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, TCS and L&T.

On the other hand, Titan, M&M, Maruti, PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 3.16 per cent to USD 21.02 per barrel.

However, traders said concerns over COVID-19 pandemic kept investors cautious.