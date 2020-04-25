17 people including 12 rangers and 5 civilians killed in attack

17 People including 12 rangers and 5 civilians were killed in an ambush near the Virunga Park in DR Congo in Africa. The attack occurred on Friday at the Virunga Park which is the house of mountain gorillas. As reports, around 60 militiamen had ambushed a convoy of civilians that was being protected by the rangers.

Virunga, located in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, is a UNESCO-listed site which is spread over 7,800 square kilometres over the borders of DR Congo, Rwanda and Uganda. The park is home to mountain gorillas, however, in the recent times have been hit by g instability and violence

“Initial investigations indicate that the Rangers were on their way back to the headquarters when they encountered a civilian vehicle that had been attacked and subsequently came under a ferociously violent and sustained ambush. We can confirm that the perpetrators of the attack were the armed group ‘FDLR-FOCA’”, said the website of Virunga park.

Inaugurated in 1925, Virunga Park has witnessed multiple attacks by rebel groups, militias and poachers. A total of 176 of its rangers have been killed in the last 20 years.