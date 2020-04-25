Airline company announces extension of flight services

The airline company from Philippines, Cebu Pacific has announced the extension of its passenger flight services. The flight services will be suspended till May 15. All the domestic and international flights, including Dubai-Manila routes will be suspended.

Cebu Pacific will continue to operate all-cargo flights to support the movement of vital goods, including medicines and Personal Protective Equipment all over the Philippines. Passengers on cancelled flights are encouraged to manage their bookings online via the company website, before their scheduled travel dates.