“Move my brothers to relief camps”: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged the government to help fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who are stranded in Gujarat due to the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreak. He said more than 6,000 fishermen have been confined to their tiny fishing trawlers for over a month.

Talking to Twitter, the former Congress president shared a news report claiming that the fishermen are forced to stay on their trawlers and are without food and water and may die otherwise. He appealed to the government to shift the stranded fishermen to relief camps and ensure their well-being.

“Over 6,000 fishermen from AP, stranded in Gujarat, have been confined to their tiny fishing trawlers for over a month, in unhygienic conditions with limited food and water. I appeal to the government to move my brothers to relief camps and ensure their well-being,” Gandhi said on Twitter.