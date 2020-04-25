Release date of ‘Mission Impossible’ sequels announced

The new release date of Hollywood films ‘Mission Impossible 7’ and ‘Mission Impossible 8’ were announced. The film starring Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise in the lead was postponed its release due to the coronavirus pandemic. Paramount Pictures, the Hollywood production company has on Saturday announced the new release date.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’, was initially set to hit theaters on July 23 this year but will now debut on November 19, 2021. ‘Mission: Impossible 8’, originally due in theatres on August 5, 2022, will hit the big screen on November 4, 2022.

The shooting of the film Mission: Impossible 7 was paused as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus.