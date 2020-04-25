Release of ‘Spider-Man’, ‘Doctor Strange’, ‘Thor’ postponed

Makers of the Hollywood film ‘Spider-Man’, ‘Doctor Strange’, ‘Thor’ has announced that the release of the films were postpone due to Coronavirus pandemic. The releases of the sequels to Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Into the Spider-Verse were rescheduled as the cinema halls were shut due to the Covid-19.

Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, the sequel to the 2016 Benedict Cumberbatch film, has been postponed from November 2021 to March 2022.

Spider-Man, the third in the Tom Holland series, produced by Sony Pictures is being rescheduled from July 2021 to November 2021. The animated Spider-Verse sequel is now dated for October 2022, back from its original April 2022 release.

‘ Thor: Love and Thunder’, which will have Natalie Portman taking up the hammer, will be pushed up a week to Feb. 11, 2022.