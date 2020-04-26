DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

After Rajshri Deshpande’s request, Shah Rukh Khan sent 25000 PPE kits to doctors

Apr 26, 2020, 11:58 pm IST

Bollywood super star Shah Rukh Khan has donated 25,000 PPE kits to doctors in Aurangabad. The actor sent these kits after Rajshri Deshpande, the ‘Sacred Games’ actress requested.

The actress has revealed that she had contacted various NGOs and authorities for the supply of PPE kits to doctors in Aurangabad, but they all were genuinely out of stock. She finally requested Shah Rukh Khan to take a note of the situation and help the doctors from the region that’s classified as COVID-19 hotspot.

She further thanked Shah Rukh Khan and his Meer Foundation along with Rajesh Tope for lending a helping hand in these testing times.

Shah Rukh Khan had also helped BMC by converting the four-storeys of his official space in Mumbai into a quarantine facility.

