After Rajshri Deshpande’s request, Shah Rukh Khan sent 25000 PPE kits to doctors

Bollywood super star Shah Rukh Khan has donated 25,000 PPE kits to doctors in Aurangabad. The actor sent these kits after Rajshri Deshpande, the ‘Sacred Games’ actress requested.

The actress has revealed that she had contacted various NGOs and authorities for the supply of PPE kits to doctors in Aurangabad, but they all were genuinely out of stock. She finally requested Shah Rukh Khan to take a note of the situation and help the doctors from the region that’s classified as COVID-19 hotspot.

Dear @iamsrk PLEASE HELP.

There are no proper PPE KITS for the DOCTORS in AURANGABAD.

Hundreds of our farmers go for check ups EVERYDAY.

Aurangabad is a COVID19 hotspot.

I am feeling helpless as the SAFETY of our doctors&farmers is our PRIORITY at @Nabhangan5 @MeerFoundation https://t.co/bduLoGEBPV — Rajshri Deshpande (@rajshriartist) April 18, 2020

She further thanked Shah Rukh Khan and his Meer Foundation along with Rajesh Tope for lending a helping hand in these testing times.

Magic & miracle are not words we hear very often in these times!But to see the eyes of our doctors light up was nothing short of that.

Thank you @iamsrk @MeerFoundation & @rajeshtope11 sir for sending 2500 PPE kits to these warriors so they can save our world and their own lives pic.twitter.com/2nleAkWesj — Rajshri Deshpande (@rajshriartist) April 26, 2020

@iamsrk Your contribution in fighting the pandemic & assisting the Doctors in #Aurangabad is phenomenal. May your tribe increase! Thank you my @TwitterIndia family and to each & everyone for spreading the message and supporting @Nabhangan5 good cause! We will win this together! — Rajshri Deshpande (@rajshriartist) April 26, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan had also helped BMC by converting the four-storeys of his official space in Mumbai into a quarantine facility.