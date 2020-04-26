Consulate General of India in Dubai makes important announcement

The Consulate General of India in Dubai has made an important announcement on Sunday. The Consulate General of India in Dubai has announced that select centres across the UAE will be reopened to provide passport and attestation services.

Five centres – Sharjah Main Centre, Al Khaleej Centre in Dubai, BLS Deira, Indian Social Club in Fujairah, and BLS Ras Al Khaimah – were now open for service.

Only those passports that had already expired or that would expire by May 31 this year would be accepted for renewal.Submission of passport applications can only be done through prior appointment.

Advisory on Passport/ Attestation services, 25 April 2020. pic.twitter.com/xQxEJ6bAkT — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) April 25, 2020

Applicants are required to email BLS at info@blsindiavisa-uae.com to request an appointment at one of the above centres.

In case of emergency, applicants can write to passport.dubai@mea.gov.in with a copy of their passport and a petition explaining the nature of the emergency.

Applicants can request one through the Q-ticket app, by calling 04-3579585 or by emailing ivsglobaldxb@gmail.com.

In case of emergency, applicants may write to the consulate at attestation.dubai@mea.gov.in.