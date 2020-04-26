Covid-19: State government may extend lockdown

The lockdown imposed may be extended in Maharashtra. The state government may extend the lockdown. As per top government officials the government may extend the lockdown in the coronavirus-hit urban areas of the state after May 3. Maharashtra is the worst hit state in the country by the coronavirus pandemic.

The state government is closely monitoring the situation in areas outside the cities of Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Amravati, a senior state official said.

“It is the cities where most of the COVID-19 cases are concentrated. If the state has to relax its current stringent lockdown measures, it would be in rural and least affected areas of the state. However, we are looking at the scenario as rural and urban areas are connected,” the official said.

“The state is yet to reach a stage where the number of coronavirus cases would stabilize. Till then, we cannot take the risk of allowing people to gather at public places in large numbers, said State Health Minister Rajesh Tope.