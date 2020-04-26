Covid-19 Updates: 536 new cases reported in UAE

Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the data on coronavirus infection in the country. As per the data released by the ministry 536 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the UAE rised to 10,349. Five people had lost their lives due the infection and the death toll has now reached at 76. 91 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

More than 35,000 new Covid-19 tests have been conducted in UAE.

To detect cases early and curb the spread of the coronavirus, the UAE has opened 14 drive-through testing facilities that can screen hundreds of people daily without them having any direct contact with healthcare workers. UAE has also started clinical trials of plasma therapy for treatment of Covid-19.